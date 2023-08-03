Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 9.25. However, the company has seen a -3.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is above average at 4.54x. The 36-month beta value for HDSN is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HDSN is $13.00, which is $4.37 above than the current price. The public float for HDSN is 37.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of HDSN on August 03, 2023 was 511.43K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN’s stock has seen a -3.14% decrease for the week, with a -11.49% drop in the past month and a 12.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for Hudson Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for HDSN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

HDSN Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on Jun 14. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 142,021 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $191,200 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 126,578 shares at $8,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 66.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.23. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.