HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 553.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUBS is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUBS is $574.96, which is $31.9 above than the current price. The public float for HUBS is 47.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBS on August 03, 2023 was 549.95K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a -7.36% decrease in the past week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month, and a 21.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.44% for HUBS’s stock, with a 28.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $520 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $548.02. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 75.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $556.69 back on Jul 18. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 586,876 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $4,731,865 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 300 shares at $550.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 38,024 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.