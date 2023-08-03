Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.44 in comparison to its previous close of 31.93, however, the company has experienced a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $34.04, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.65B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on August 03, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a -0.22% decrease in the past week, with a 2.61% rise in the past month, and a 20.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.73% for HMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for HMC’s stock, with a 20.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.