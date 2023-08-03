HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HDB stock has gone down by -5.83%, with a monthly decline of -5.81% and a quarterly plunge of -4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for HDFC Bank Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.81% for HDB’s stock, with a -0.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is $74.59, which is $15.92 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.51B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on August 03, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 67.55. However, the company has seen a -5.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.59. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.