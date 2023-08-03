HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 273.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/23 that HCA Healthcare Data Leak Appears to Be Theft

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is $320.62, which is $52.18 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 203.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on August 03, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen a -4.53% decrease in the past week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month, and a -3.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for HCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.33% for HCA’s stock, with a 4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.15. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Cuffe Michael S., who sale 12,556 shares at the price of $284.44 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cuffe Michael S. now owns 28,783 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,571,396 using the latest closing price.

Akdamar Erol R, the Group President of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Akdamar Erol R is holding 42,484 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -183.30, with 10.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.