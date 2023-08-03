Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) has plunged by -4.88 when compared to previous closing price of 37.99, but the company has seen a -6.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) by analysts is $54.18, which is $18.04 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 112.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GH was 2.16M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stock saw an increase of -6.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.26% and a quarterly increase of 68.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Guardant Health Inc. (GH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.86. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 2,766 shares at the price of $37.55 back on Jun 15. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,224 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $103,863 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 2,981 shares at $32.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,193 shares at $97,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -530.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.