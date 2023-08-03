GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.87 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a -3.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GTBP is $3.50, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for GTBP is 35.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTBP on August 03, 2023 was 592.82K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has seen a -3.78% decrease in the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a -18.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.78% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for GTBP stock, with a simple moving average of -66.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2934. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -68.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -76.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.