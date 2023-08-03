GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for GVP is 21.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GVP was 112.08K shares.

GVP) stock’s latest price update

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GVP’s Market Performance

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has experienced a 20.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.31% rise in the past month, and a -27.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.99% for GVP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.76% for GVP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +31.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP rose by +20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3771. In addition, GSE Systems Inc. saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems Inc. stands at -32.14. Equity return is now at value -122.60, with -51.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.