GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.50 compared to its previous closing price of 4.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is $6.75, The public float for GP is 17.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GP on August 03, 2023 was 700.29K shares.

GP’s Market Performance

GP’s stock has seen a -2.62% decrease for the week, with a 50.37% rise in the past month and a 49.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for GP’s stock, with a 51.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the previous year 2022.

GP Trading at 28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +46.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 136.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.02 for the present operating margin

+4.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -42.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.