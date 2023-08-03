Gogoro Inc. (GGR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gogoro Inc. (GGR) is $6.15, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for GGR is 137.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGR on August 03, 2023 was 213.46K shares.

GGR) stock’s latest price update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 3.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGR’s Market Performance

GGR’s stock has fallen by -8.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.54% and a quarterly drop of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Gogoro Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.41% for GGR’s stock, with a -16.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

GGR Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Gogoro Inc. saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gogoro Inc. (GGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.