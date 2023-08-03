GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, GFS stock has gone down by -0.49%, with a monthly decline of -6.78% and a quarterly surge of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for GFS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is 22.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is $74.93, which is $13.03 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 551.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On August 03, 2023, GFS’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has plunged by -3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 62.23, but the company has seen a -0.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/11/23 that GlobalFoundries Says Recently Named CFO Tim Stone to Exit

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $80 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.88. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.