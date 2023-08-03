Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GEL is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEL is $14.67, which is $6.24 above than the current price. The public float for GEL is 106.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of GEL on August 03, 2023 was 446.00K shares.

GEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has seen a -13.80% decrease in the past week, with a -10.70% drop in the past month, and a -19.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for GEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.31% for GEL’s stock, with a -19.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw -17.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Rainsberger William W, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.65 back on May 10. After this action, Rainsberger William W now owns 3,500 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $24,115 using the latest closing price.

SIMS RYAN S, the President & Chief Comm Officer of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SIMS RYAN S is holding 20,000 shares at $19,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.