Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is $71.50, The public float for FTFT is 11.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTFT on August 03, 2023 was 52.20K shares.

FTFT) stock’s latest price update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)’s stock price has plunge by 6.94relation to previous closing price of 1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTFT’s Market Performance

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has experienced a 26.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month, and a 12.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.94% for FTFT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.84% for the last 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +26.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3375. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc. saw -17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc. stands at -57.06. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.