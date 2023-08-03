Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has seen a 3.55% increase in the past week, with a 7.66% gain in the past month, and a -3.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for FDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for FDP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) Right Now?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FDP is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FDP is $34.00, which is $6.3 above the current price. The public float for FDP is 37.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDP on August 03, 2023 was 184.72K shares.

FDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) has surged by 4.69 when compared to previous closing price of 26.46, but the company has seen a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/24/23 that Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

Analysts’ Opinion of FDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDP stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for FDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDP in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $74 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

FDP Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDP rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDP starting from Pelaez Reyes Jorge, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $30.43 back on Mar 14. After this action, Pelaez Reyes Jorge now owns 262 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., valued at $48,685 using the latest closing price.

Mancilla Sergio, the VP South America of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., sale 1,485 shares at $30.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mancilla Sergio is holding 68 shares at $44,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.89. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.91. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.