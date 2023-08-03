Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, FREQ stock has gone up by 8.48%, with a monthly gain of 69.65% and a quarterly surge of 58.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.77% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.40% for FREQ’s stock, with a -59.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FREQ is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FREQ is $2.36, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for FREQ is 32.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of FREQ on August 03, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

FREQ) stock’s latest price update

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.70 in relation to its previous close of 0.50. However, the company has experienced a 8.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FREQ Trading at 40.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares surge +66.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5118. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -84.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,799 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Aug 01. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 672,608 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,372 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 238 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 51,735 shares at $114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -61.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.