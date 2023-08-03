Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) Stock

The stock of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen a -1.76% decrease in the past week, with a -1.15% drop in the past month, and a -5.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for TRV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for TRV stock, with a simple moving average of -4.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is above average at 18.19x. The 36-month beta value for TRV is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRV is $192.47, which is $21.73 above than the current price. The public float for TRV is 228.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on August 03, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has plunged by -0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 172.31, but the company has seen a -1.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

TRV Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.56. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $175.05 back on Jul 24. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 14,080 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,750,479 using the latest closing price.

Klein Michael Frederick, the EVP & President, Personal Ins. of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 10,246 shares at $182.85 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Klein Michael Frederick is holding 14,080 shares at $1,873,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.