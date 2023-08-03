Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Neonode Inc.’s (NEON) Stock

The stock of Neonode Inc. (NEON) has seen a -40.90% decrease in the past week, with a -70.63% drop in the past month, and a -63.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for NEON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.89% for NEON stock, with a simple moving average of -64.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEON is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NEON is $8.50, which is $21.13 above than the current price. The public float for NEON is 10.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of NEON on August 03, 2023 was 99.95K shares.

NEON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has plunged by -39.69 when compared to previous closing price of 3.93, but the company has seen a -40.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at -64.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -69.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -38.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -56.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.84 for the present operating margin

+76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -86.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.42. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.32. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.