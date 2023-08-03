Evaluating the Impact of 0.00 Increase on NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) Stock

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a -3.51% decrease in the past week, with a -32.43% drop in the past month, and a -1.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for NEXT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.98% for NEXT’s stock, with a -7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) by analysts is $8.90, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 90.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of NEXT was 2.05M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 5.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at -18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -33.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.