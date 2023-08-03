Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has gone down by -0.80% for the week, with a -5.89% drop in the past month and a 37.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for ENTG’s stock, with a 22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3982.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by analysts is $113.00, which is $8.2 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 148.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ENTG was 1.59M shares.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 107.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $129 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

ENTG Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.18. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 57.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Shaner William James, who sale 14,004 shares at the price of $91.61 back on May 15. After this action, Shaner William James now owns 17,912 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $1,282,906 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc., sale 4,845 shares at $90.72 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 15,588 shares at $439,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.