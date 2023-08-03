Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): A Technical Analysis

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is $30.25, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for ERII is 50.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERII on August 03, 2023 was 375.65K shares.

ERII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has decreased by -19.15 when compared to last closing price of 30.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ERII’s Market Performance

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has seen a -17.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.12% decline in the past month and a 11.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for ERII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.88% for ERII’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERII stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ERII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERII in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

ERII Trading at -11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.44. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Hanstveit Arve, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Hanstveit Arve now owns 857,055 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $412,500 using the latest closing price.

POLLINA LISA A, the Director of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 800 shares at $27.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that POLLINA LISA A is holding 4,007 shares at $21,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.77 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +19.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.43. Total debt to assets is 6.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.