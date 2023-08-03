Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) is above average at 16.93x. The 36-month beta value for DFIN is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DFIN is $52.25, which is $1.79 above than the current price. The public float for DFIN is 28.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DFIN on August 03, 2023 was 158.63K shares.

The stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) has increased by 4.61 when compared to last closing price of 47.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DFIN’s Market Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has experienced a 2.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month, and a 17.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for DFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for DFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFIN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFIN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $55 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

DFIN Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFIN rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.41. In addition, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. saw 27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFIN starting from Reiners Jennifer B, who sale 1,030 shares at the price of $45.15 back on Jul 03. After this action, Reiners Jennifer B now owns 47,693 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $46,504 using the latest closing price.

Reiners Jennifer B, the General Counsel of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., sale 1,030 shares at $44.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Reiners Jennifer B is holding 47,693 shares at $46,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.31 for the present operating margin

+50.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +12.30. The total capital return value is set at 27.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.01. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.