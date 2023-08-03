Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): A Technical Analysis

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is $156.02, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 219.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLTR on August 03, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

The stock of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has decreased by -1.09 when compared to last closing price of 153.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/21/23 that Dollar Tree Leads the S&P 500

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has seen a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month and a -2.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for DLTR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for DLTR’s stock, with a 2.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.65. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc. saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Hulett Jennifer, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $143.61 back on Jun 23. After this action, Hulett Jennifer now owns 6,825 shares of Dollar Tree Inc., valued at $213,117 using the latest closing price.

Davis Jeffrey A., the Chief Financial Officer of Dollar Tree Inc., purchase 1,790 shares at $139.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Davis Jeffrey A. is holding 15,006 shares at $248,917 based on the most recent closing price.

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc. stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

To put it simply, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.