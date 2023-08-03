Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DBI stock has gone down by -2.38%, with a monthly decline of -5.29% and a quarterly surge of 22.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Designer Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for DBI’s stock, with a -3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is $9.33, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for DBI is 49.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBI on August 03, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 9.81. However, the company has seen a -2.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Poff Jared A., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Jul 13. After this action, Poff Jared A. now owns 170,391 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $51,175 using the latest closing price.

Ferree Deborah L, the Vice Chair, Chief Product Off of Designer Brands Inc., sale 46,635 shares at $10.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Ferree Deborah L is holding 390,700 shares at $508,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.