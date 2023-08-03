Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) has dropped by -18.67 compared to previous close of 7.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is 13.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DSKE is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Daseke Inc. (DSKE) is $10.33, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for DSKE is 37.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On August 03, 2023, DSKE’s average trading volume was 284.85K shares.

DSKE’s Market Performance

The stock of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has seen a -17.57% decrease in the past week, with a -14.33% drop in the past month, and a -24.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for DSKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.46% for DSKE’s stock, with a -10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSKE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DSKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DSKE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

DSKE Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSKE fell by -17.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Daseke Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSKE starting from Serianni Charles F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Nov 29. After this action, Serianni Charles F now owns 51,741 shares of Daseke Inc., valued at $58,937 using the latest closing price.

Ellingsen Catharine D, the Director of Daseke Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $5.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Ellingsen Catharine D is holding 8,911 shares at $23,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.24 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daseke Inc. stands at +2.83. The total capital return value is set at 10.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Daseke Inc. (DSKE), the company’s capital structure generated 401.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.06. Total debt to assets is 62.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,095.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.