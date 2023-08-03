CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is above average at 11.33x. The 36-month beta value for CVBF is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVBF is $20.83, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for CVBF is 131.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on August 03, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

CVBF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has surged by 1.60 when compared to previous closing price of 18.71, but the company has seen a 10.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen a 10.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.96% gain in the past month and a 43.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for CVBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.67% for CVBF’s stock, with a -7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 32.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +41.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Farnsworth David F, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $18.67 back on Jul 31. After this action, Farnsworth David F now owns 43,113 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $23,338 using the latest closing price.

Olvera Jane, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 1,200 shares at $18.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Olvera Jane is holding 1,200 shares at $21,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.59. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.