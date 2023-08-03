Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.04 in relation to its previous close of 26.50. However, the company has experienced a -9.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is above average at 5.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is $30.00, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for CCRN is 33.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCRN on August 03, 2023 was 497.40K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN’s stock has seen a -9.35% decrease for the week, with a -18.29% drop in the past month and a 6.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for CCRN’s stock, with a -17.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCRN Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -18.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 40,293 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns William J. is holding 206,111 shares at $1,245,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 50.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.40. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.65. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.