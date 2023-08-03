Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 16.82. However, the company has seen a -5.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRDO is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRDO is $18.22, which is $2.36 above the current price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on August 03, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stock saw a decrease of -5.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 104.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of 21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.33 back on Aug 02. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 4,077,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $244,972 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 4,092,421 shares at $250,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.