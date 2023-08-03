Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.59 compared to its previous closing price of 553.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is above average at 15.28x. The 36-month beta value for CACC is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CACC is $423.60, which is -$50.98 below than the current price. The public float for CACC is 7.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.86% of that float. The average trading volume of CACC on August 03, 2023 was 65.61K shares.

CACC’s Market Performance

The stock of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has seen a -10.70% decrease in the past week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month, and a 12.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for CACC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.81% for CACC’s stock, with a 4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CACC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CACC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CACC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CACC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $394 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

CACC Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACC fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $541.03. In addition, Credit Acceptance Corporation saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CACC starting from Donald A. Foss Irrevocable Tru, who sale 9,628 shares at the price of $551.55 back on Aug 01. After this action, Donald A. Foss Irrevocable Tru now owns 1,325,043 shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation, valued at $5,310,338 using the latest closing price.

Donald A. Foss Irrevocable Tru, the 10% Owner of Credit Acceptance Corporation, sale 7,886 shares at $552.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Donald A. Foss Irrevocable Tru is holding 1,334,671 shares at $4,357,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.99 for the present operating margin

+98.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credit Acceptance Corporation stands at +29.24. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), the company’s capital structure generated 282.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.87. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.