Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has increased by 19.67 when compared to last closing price of 25.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is $32.00, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 89.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on August 03, 2023 was 556.99K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a 19.58% increase in the past week, with a 35.19% rise in the past month, and a 29.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for CORT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.43% for CORT’s stock, with a 28.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +35.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Lyon Joseph Douglas, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $23.60 back on Jun 06. After this action, Lyon Joseph Douglas now owns 5,132 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $236,000 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 14,000 shares at $24.07 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 19,997 shares at $336,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.