Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is 36.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is $92.00, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 432.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On August 03, 2023, CPRT’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

CPRT stock's latest price update

The stock of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 88.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a -1.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.02% drop in the past month, and a 12.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for CPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

CPRT Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.34. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 45.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from ADAIR A JAYSON, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.32 back on Jul 07. After this action, ADAIR A JAYSON now owns 10,147,030 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $26,496,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc., sale 660,000 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 1,773,832 shares at $58,786,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Copart Inc. (CPRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.