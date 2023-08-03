Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) is 23.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMCO is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) is $47.75, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for CMCO is 28.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On August 03, 2023, CMCO’s average trading volume was 94.96K shares.

CMCO) stock’s latest price update

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.45 in comparison to its previous close of 42.86, however, the company has experienced a -4.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMCO’s Market Performance

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) has experienced a -4.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a 13.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CMCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.80% for CMCO’s stock, with a 11.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on May 26th of the previous year 2022.

CMCO Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCO fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.19. In addition, Columbus McKinnon Corporation saw 20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.78 for the present operating margin

+34.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbus McKinnon Corporation stands at +5.17. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.