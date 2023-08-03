Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is above average at 11.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is $42.00, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for CLW is 16.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLW on August 03, 2023 was 126.49K shares.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.99 in comparison to its previous close of 31.89, however, the company has experienced a 13.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLW’s Market Performance

CLW’s stock has risen by 13.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.77% and a quarterly rise of 1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Clearwater Paper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.34% for CLW’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CLW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CLW Trading at 16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLW rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.62. In addition, Clearwater Paper Corporation saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLW starting from Barckley Rebecca Anne, who sale 2,506 shares at the price of $33.00 back on May 23. After this action, Barckley Rebecca Anne now owns 8,378 shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation, valued at $82,698 using the latest closing price.

Gadd Michael S, the Sr. Vice President of Clearwater Paper Corporation, sale 6,126 shares at $32.09 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gadd Michael S is holding 68,025 shares at $196,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.87 for the present operating margin

+12.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Paper Corporation stands at +2.21. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.89. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW), the company’s capital structure generated 107.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.75. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.