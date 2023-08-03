China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has plunge by -15.66relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPHI is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 5.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for CPHI on August 03, 2023 was 360.21K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

The stock of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a -17.18% decrease in the past week, with a -23.74% drop in the past month, and a -29.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.13% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -22.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -18.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3298. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -71.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.