CDW Corporation’s (CDW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CDW stock has gone up by 3.89%, with a monthly gain of 7.52% and a quarterly surge of 17.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for CDW Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for CDW’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CDW Corporation (CDW) by analysts is $213.36, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for CDW is 134.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CDW was 801.96K shares.

CDW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) has jumped by 5.16 compared to previous close of 187.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that Apple Stock Is Top Pick, but Hardware Sector Set for Pain, Says Morgan Stanley

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $198 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

CDW Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.18. In addition, CDW Corporation saw 10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from LEAHY CHRISTINE A, who purchase 3,050 shares at the price of $163.62 back on May 04. After this action, LEAHY CHRISTINE A now owns 68,622 shares of CDW Corporation, valued at $499,041 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of CDW Corporation, sale 4,703 shares at $203.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 18,058 shares at $955,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corporation stands at +4.69. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return is now at value 78.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corporation (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 414.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.57. Total debt to assets is 50.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 376.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, CDW Corporation (CDW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.