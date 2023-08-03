Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) by analysts is $20.01, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 51.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.33% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.25M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has plunged by -3.82 when compared to previous closing price of 17.81, but the company has seen a -4.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has experienced a -4.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.89% drop in the past month, and a -9.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

GOOS Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.74. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.