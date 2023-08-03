BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.49 compared to its previous closing price of 96.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is above average at 4.47x. The 36-month beta value for BXC is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXC is $103.00, which is $17.42 above than the current price. The public float for BXC is 8.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of BXC on August 03, 2023 was 85.70K shares.

BXC’s Market Performance

The stock of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) has seen a -8.12% decrease in the past week, with a -7.26% drop in the past month, and a 27.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for BXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for BXC’s stock, with a 10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for BXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $100 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

BXC Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXC fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.24. In addition, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. saw 21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.78 for the present operating margin

+18.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 39.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.50. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 40.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 3.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.

Conclusion

In summary, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.