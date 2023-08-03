BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIMI on August 03, 2023 was 156.75K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BIMI) stock’s latest price update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.54 in comparison to its previous close of 3.43, however, the company has experienced a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI’s stock has fallen by -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 109.80% and a quarterly rise of 206.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.85% for BIMI International Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.76% for BIMI’s stock, with a 92.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 78.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +82.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +245.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw 143.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.