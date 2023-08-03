Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BKKT is also noteworthy at 4.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKKT is $1.68, which is -$0.23 below than the current price. The public float for BKKT is 73.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.06% of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on August 03, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

BKKT) stock’s latest price update

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.03relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has fallen by -12.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.39% and a quarterly rise of 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6545. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 600 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 4,603,069 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 40,585 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 4,603,669 shares at $76,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -238.80, with -55.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.