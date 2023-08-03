Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has gone down by -23.24% for the week, with a -46.54% drop in the past month and a -85.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.02% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.81% for AULT’s stock, with a -87.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AULT is at 3.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AULT is $419.50, The public float for AULT is 1.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.26% of that float. The average trading volume for AULT on August 03, 2023 was 738.60K shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.06 in comparison to its previous close of 2.87, however, the company has experienced a -23.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AULT Trading at -54.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -49.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -89.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 91,711 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Jul 18. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 333,325 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $390,680 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 55,289 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 241,614 shares at $230,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.