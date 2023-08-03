Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) by analysts is $17.00, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for ATOM is 23.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.99% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ATOM was 253.83K shares.

ATOM stock's latest price update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM)’s stock price has dropped by -12.32 in relation to previous closing price of 8.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATOM’s Market Performance

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has seen a -6.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.89% decline in the past month and a -25.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for ATOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.42% for ATOM’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Atomera Incorporated saw 16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Jun 02. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 125,869 shares of Atomera Incorporated, valued at $24,192 using the latest closing price.

Mears Robert J, the Chief Technology Officer of Atomera Incorporated, sale 11,817 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Mears Robert J is holding 128,669 shares at $104,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4587.96 for the present operating margin

-315.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Incorporated stands at -4565.71. The total capital return value is set at -58.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.06. Equity return is now at value -90.40, with -68.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.36. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27,557.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.