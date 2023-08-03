Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) is 153.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTE is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) is $53.33, which is -$1.02 below the current market price. The public float for ASTE is 22.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On August 03, 2023, ASTE’s average trading volume was 77.73K shares.

ASTE) stock’s latest price update

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.12 in relation to its previous close of 51.24. However, the company has experienced a 12.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTE’s Market Performance

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has experienced a 12.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.30% rise in the past month, and a 28.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for ASTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.52% for ASTE’s stock, with a 26.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASTE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

ASTE Trading at 21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTE rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.06. In addition, Astec Industries Inc. saw 31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+20.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astec Industries Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.60. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.