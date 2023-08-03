AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has gone up by 5.84% for the week, with a -10.52% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.34% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for ASTS’s stock, with a -23.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTS is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is $15.00, which is $16.5 above the current market price. The public float for ASTS is 57.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.25% of that float. On August 03, 2023, ASTS’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 4.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw -13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stands at -228.86. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.