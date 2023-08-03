Assessing the Risk and Potential of MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) Stock

The stock of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a -8.92% drop in the past month, and a -28.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 1.99.

The public float for MGNX is 60.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.51% of that float. The average trading volume for MGNX on August 03, 2023 was 489.46K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. However, the company has seen a 4.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGNX Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Peters Jeffrey Stuart, who sale 5,372 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Mar 10. After this action, Peters Jeffrey Stuart now owns 0 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $32,393 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,579,963 shares at $2,532,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.