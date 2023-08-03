ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has plunged by -3.62 when compared to previous closing price of 708.71, but the company has seen a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 33.11x. The 36-month beta value for ASML is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASML is $757.63, which is $75.8 above than the current price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on August 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a -6.92% drop in the past month, and a 7.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for ASML’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $785 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $711.40. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.80, with 21.00 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.