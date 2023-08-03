Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ARMP stock has gone up by 20.07%, with a monthly gain of 183.62% and a quarterly surge of 118.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.31% for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 109.84% for ARMP’s stock, with a 62.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) by analysts is $8.00, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for ARMP is 10.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On August 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ARMP was 136.38K shares.

ARMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) has jumped by 28.52 compared to previous close of 2.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $9 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

ARMP Trading at 124.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.32%, as shares surge +174.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMP rose by +20.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 165.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-670.77 for the present operating margin

+83.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -670.24. The total capital return value is set at -49.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.90. Equity return is now at value -108.30, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP), the company’s capital structure generated 135.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.50. Total debt to assets is 45.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.