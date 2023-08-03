Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has seen a 3.40% increase in the past week, with a 9.45% gain in the past month, and a 0.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for ASC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for ASC’s stock, with a -3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is above average at 2.96x. The 36-month beta value for ASC is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASC is $19.40, which is $5.53 above than the current price. The public float for ASC is 37.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on August 03, 2023 was 749.43K shares.

ASC) stock’s latest price update

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.58relation to previous closing price of 13.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

ASC Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stands at +31.06. The total capital return value is set at 22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.74. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.72. Total debt to assets is 25.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.