Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEX is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is $69.20, which is $39.1 above the current market price. The public float for ATEX is 18.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On August 03, 2023, ATEX’s average trading volume was 166.96K shares.

ATEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) has surged by 6.57 when compared to previous closing price of 28.29, but the company has seen a 3.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATEX’s Market Performance

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has seen a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.01% decline in the past month and a -3.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for ATEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for ATEX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

ATEX Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEX rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.42. In addition, Anterix Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEX starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 7,235 shares at the price of $34.72 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 21,669 shares of Anterix Inc., valued at $251,169 using the latest closing price.

OBRIEN MORGAN E, the Executive Chairman of Anterix Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that OBRIEN MORGAN E is holding 26,947 shares at $1,351,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2858.26 for the present operating margin

+25.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anterix Inc. stands at -850.29. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.