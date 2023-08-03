Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

The 36-month beta value for RNG is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNG is $46.73, which is $6.54 above than the current price. The public float for RNG is 84.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. The average trading volume of RNG on August 03, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNG) stock’s latest price update

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 41.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/10/22 that RingCentral Cuts Staff 10%. The Stock Soars on Expected Margin Growth.

RNG’s Market Performance

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has seen a 0.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.06% gain in the past month and a 49.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for RNG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for RNG’s stock, with a 15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

RNG Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Katibeh Mohammed, who sale 12,077 shares at the price of $34.28 back on Jun 15. After this action, Katibeh Mohammed now owns 312,533 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $413,990 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the CEO & Chairman of RingCentral Inc., sale 9,502 shares at $35.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 497,698 shares at $335,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value 253.00, with -35.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.