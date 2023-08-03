Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

The 36-month beta value for AKAN is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on August 03, 2023 was 801.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN’s stock has fallen by -8.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.16% and a quarterly drop of -49.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Akanda Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.13% for AKAN’s stock, with a -63.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6458. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -62.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.