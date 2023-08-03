Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

The 36-month beta value for ADMA is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADMA is $5.13, which is $1.07 above than the current price. The public float for ADMA is 199.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on August 03, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) has dropped by -2.41 compared to previous close of 4.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA’s stock has risen by 4.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.35% and a quarterly rise of 22.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for ADMA Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for ADMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -42.77. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -14.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In summary, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.